Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post $3.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $3.09. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $11.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.30. The stock had a trading volume of 801,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.52 and a twelve month high of $319.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

