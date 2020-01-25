Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report sales of $702.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.80 million and the lowest is $691.40 million. FleetCor Technologies posted sales of $643.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.61.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.70. 649,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,131. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.13.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

