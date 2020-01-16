Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 792,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,870. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

