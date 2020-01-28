Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com