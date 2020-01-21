Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. FS KKR Capital posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $6.30 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $13,049,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $12,616,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

