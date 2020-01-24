Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $3.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report earnings of $3.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. General Dynamics posted earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $184.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

