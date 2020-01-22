Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Gladstone Land posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

LAND stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $191,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 148.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 151,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 817.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

