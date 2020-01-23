Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.52) and the highest is ($1.13). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 394,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $360,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,003.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,368,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

