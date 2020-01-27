Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.40). Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENT opened at $0.44 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.33% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

