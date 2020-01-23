Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

