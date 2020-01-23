Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will post $777.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $775.19 million and the highest is $780.03 million. Godaddy reported sales of $695.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 41,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Godaddy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Godaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

