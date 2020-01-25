Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce sales of $123.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $122.10 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $121.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $490.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $493.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $504.42 million, with estimates ranging from $500.26 million to $508.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $32.54. 356,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,150. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

