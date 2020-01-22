Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,584,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 407,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.98.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

