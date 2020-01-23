Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Harte Hanks’ earnings. Harte Hanks reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harte Hanks will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harte Hanks.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE HHS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.48. 432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Harte Hanks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.33% of Harte Hanks worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

