Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.41. Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,173,965,000 after acquiring an additional 471,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4,218.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,671 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after purchasing an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com