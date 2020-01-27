Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 billion and the highest is $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

HPE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 271,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,737 shares of company stock worth $1,880,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

