Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 368,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 69,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hilltop by 87.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 37.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com