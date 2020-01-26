Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Post $1.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $4,051,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,069 shares of company stock valued at $40,486,643 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,710,000 after acquiring an additional 213,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,033,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.30. 1,093,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.38. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

