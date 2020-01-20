Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth about $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Joint by 110.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter worth about $556,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $226.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

