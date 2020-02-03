Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Kadant reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadant.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $739,040.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,730. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kadant by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 13,940.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 57,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $108.51. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,193. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

