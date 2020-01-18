Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.54.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

