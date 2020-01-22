Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com