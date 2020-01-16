Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 132,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $38.07. 45,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

