Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2,035.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.95 and a beta of 1.08. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $41.82.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

