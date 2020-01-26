Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce sales of $48.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.57 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $37.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $183.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.25 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $230.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 349,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.40 and a beta of 1.08. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

