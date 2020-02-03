Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 78,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,762. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

