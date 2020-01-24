Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,880. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $130.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after acquiring an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

