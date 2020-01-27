Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,659 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $93.04 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

