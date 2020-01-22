Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $4.97 EPS

Written by × January 22, 2020

Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings of $4.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.10 and the lowest is $4.88. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $4.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $424.42. The company had a trading volume of 918,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,739. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $280.50 and a 12-month high of $428.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.07.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*