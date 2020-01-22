Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $4.97 EPS

Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings of $4.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.10 and the lowest is $4.88. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $4.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $424.42. The company had a trading volume of 918,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,739. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $280.50 and a 12-month high of $428.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.07.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

