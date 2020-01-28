Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Macerich posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Macerich stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 1,075,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,259. Macerich has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Macerich by 164.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $61,752,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Macerich by 130.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 359,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

