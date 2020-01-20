Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post $15.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the highest is $16.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $62.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $64.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.67 million, with estimates ranging from $67.38 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

MNKD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 2,222,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MannKind by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com