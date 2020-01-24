Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

Several research firms recently commented on MAN. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,010. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

