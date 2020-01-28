Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $1.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.47. Marriott International reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $52,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

