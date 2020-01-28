Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce earnings per share of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

VAC stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,589 shares of company stock worth $6,190,461. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

