Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.28 Million

Analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $108.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.91 million. Mimecast reported sales of $87.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $423.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $426.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $511.60 million, with estimates ranging from $504.25 million to $516.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

MIME stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -503.45, a PEG ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.18. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

