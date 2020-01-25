Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.64) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

