Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.99. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.67. 168,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 in the last 90 days. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $36,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

