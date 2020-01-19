Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,983.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,883,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 52.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 58.1% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,881,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 691,416 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 735,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

