Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Myomo reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MYO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 265,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,439. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

