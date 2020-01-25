Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNA opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.12%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.83%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

