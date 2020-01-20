Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.79 Million

Analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to post $262.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $268.00 million. Noble posted sales of $309.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Noble’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds cut Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Noble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Noble by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,327,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 512,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noble by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 931,378 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,570. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

