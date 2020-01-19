Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.65). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $800,404.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,155,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,031,000 after acquiring an additional 68,149 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 27,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

