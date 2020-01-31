Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.66. NuVasive reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

In other news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. NuVasive has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

