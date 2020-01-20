Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com