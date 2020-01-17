Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $158,000.00. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604. 30.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.23.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

