Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Owens-Illinois posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,882. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

