Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.46. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.28. 659,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.36. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com