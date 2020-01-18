Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. PC Connection posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXN. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,262 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $161,990.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.15. 217,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,183. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

