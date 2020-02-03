Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Prologis reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. 4,225,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,112. Prologis has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,774,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,609,000 after acquiring an additional 328,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,328,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,685,000 after acquiring an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com