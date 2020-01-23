Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.51. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $2.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $7,972,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

